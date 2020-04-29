Paso del Norte to host live Q&A: Helping the homeless during COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Paso del Norte Health Foundation is hosting a live Q&A to speak on how the foundation is assisting the homeless population during COVID-19.

The Q&A will be held through a Facebook Live on April 29, at noon. To join the broadcast click here.

According to a release, the Paso del Norte Health Fuondation Vice President of Programs, Michael Kelly, and Blake Barrow, Director of the Rescue Mission of El Paso, will discuss and answer questions regarding the Health Foundation’s work, partnerships, and the Rescue Mission’s response to the needs of El Paso’s homeless shelters during COVID-19.

The Health Foundation has been awarded a $7,500 grant to the Rescue Mission of El Paso.

This grant is used to purchase supplies for the production and distribution of hand-made masks for staff and volunteers at homeless shelters across El Paso County, a release said.

Question submissions are encouraged and can be left in the comments on the event page or during the Q&A.