EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Del Norte Community Foundation (PDNCF) is announcing new scholarship opportunities for eligible students in the region.

According to a news release sent out by the PDNCF, the earliest deadlines for the scholarships are March 24. Along with the scholarship criteria’s, timelines, and eligibility are outlined for each application, with opportunities for both graduating high school seniors and currently enrolled college and university students. Scholarship awards will help support the needs of students in their educational endeavors, with awards ranging from $500 to $10,000.

Visit the PDNCF website: www.pdnfoundation.org, for more information about all available scholarships and deadlines.