Paso Del Norte hotel opening with virus-cleaning filtration system

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hotel Paso Del Norte in Downtown El Paso is reopening in September as one of the first hotel in the world with an air filtration system that cleans coronavirus particles.

Carlos Sarmiento, general manager of the hotel, says the system was a necessary investment considering safety is becoming the No. 1 amenity in hotel business.

He says the filtration system works non-stop, releasing additional oxygen ions into the air that get rid of harmful particles.

This system is not new and has been used in hospitals, says Sarmiento. He adds that Paso Del Norte will be one of the first hotels around the globe using such air filtration technology.

“That is going to give our guests, that are here for business or pleasure, a sense of safety, a peace of mind and then they’re going to be able to enjoy the services,” explained Sarmiento.

Sarmiento says the hotel will be opening some time in September after nearly three years of renovations.

In order to safely go back to business, he says, the management and staff have to undergo safety training.

This training will provide them with guidelines and ways of keeping the hotel properly sanitized, making sure everyone abides by the new rules, said Sarmiento.

He said the new sanitation standards will require staff to sanitize all frequently used areas at least every two hours.

Sarmiento explained the hotel business is changing and will continue some trends that emerged from the pandemic.

“People are certainly not thinking about taking planes overseas or even to different states, they’d rather stay within the states and drive … and just keep it close to home. I think that the ‘weekend vacationer’ pattern is going to continue, and will increase in the fall,” said Sarmiento.

He said there will be some opening events that will take place after September, adding that they will still follow all safety guidelines.