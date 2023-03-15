EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Health Foundation is providing a funding opportunity to eligible organizations under the Health Foundation’s Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being priority area.

The foundation is seeking for letters of intent (LOI) from organizations that address mental health and substance use. Along with organizations that reduce stigma and negative bias associated with mental health and substance use conditions, according to the foundation.

The Health Foundation welcomes various proposals but will not consider programs already covered by other resources.

The deadlines to submit the LOI is Thursday, April 6.

Visit www.pdnhf.org to access instructions on how to submit a LOI and access the online application.