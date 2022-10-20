EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday October 21, 2022, The Paso del Norte Health Foundation will be presenting a plaque to El Paso Community College in partnership with the Tobacco Control Network and other partners for becoming a Tobacco-Free campus.

The foundation says vaping has become a serious public health issue among youth in our community. Regional data that includes El Paso County showed middle and high school students who ever tried a vapor product nearly doubled the rate of cigarettes (30.0% and 16.3%, respectively) (Texas School Survey, 2020).



For this reason, the Paso del Norte Tobacco Control Network Summit is focused on Emerging Issues in Commercial Tobacco and Vaping. Together we hope to learn more about these issues and the strategies local partners are implementing to reduce tobacco and vaping use in our area.

The following topics will be addressed at the summit:

• Novel and Emerging Commercial Tobacco & Vapor Products on the Rise among Youth

• Navigating Clean Air in the Paso del Norte Region

• Interventions to Promote Lung Cancer Screening and Cessation among Adults

• Commercial Tobacco Landscape and Pathways to Advancing Health Equity