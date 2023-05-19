EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — SISD’s Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy will be performing its inaugural show ‘The Lion King Jr.’ on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20 at El Dorado High School’s theater.

The school district says the 90-minute performance will be an adaptation of the award-winning Broadway musical and the 1994 Disney film. The cast will feature Paso Del Norte students in prekindergarten through fifth grade.

Tickets are $5 and can be purhased online by clicking here, Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy’s “Lion King Jr” Tickets in El Paso, TX, United States (ticketleap.com).

“Opened in 2022, the Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy is a first-of-its-kind academy that provides students with specialized instruction in dance, music, visual and theatre arts, core curriculum and traditional elementary school experiences.”

-Socorro Independent School District