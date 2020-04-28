Paso Del Norte Community Foundation to host live Q&A

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is hosting a Live Q&A Tuesday at noon to discuss how they are working to address the needs of the community during COVID-19.

Charles Horak, founder of the EP COVID-19 Medical Equipment and Supply Fund and Joseph Sapien, Director of the Success Through Technology Education (STTE), will go live on Facebook today.

To join the Q&A, visit the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s Facebook page, or click here.

According to a release, the EP COVID-19 Medical Equipment and Supply Fund partnered with Fab Lab El Paso to make protective equipment using 3-D printers.

Through these partnerships, many face shields have been made and distributed at a low cost.

The STTE Foundation Technology Initiative Empowering Students (T.I.E.S.) program is working to allow students to continue their education remotely by providing laptops to studdents in need.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to leave questions or comments on the events page or post during the live discussion.