Paso Del Norte Community Foundation to host live Q&A

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is hosting a Live Q&A Tuesday at noon to discuss how they are working to address the needs of the community during COVID-19.

Charles Horak, founder of the EP COVID-19 Medical Equipment and Supply Fund and Joseph Sapien, Director of the Success Through Technology Education (STTE), will go live on Facebook today.

To join the Q&A, visit the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s Facebook page, or click here.

According to a release, the EP COVID-19 Medical Equipment and Supply Fund partnered with Fab Lab El Paso to make protective equipment using 3-D printers.

Through these partnerships, many face shields have been made and distributed at a low cost.

The STTE Foundation Technology Initiative Empowering Students (T.I.E.S.) program is working to allow students to continue their education remotely by providing laptops to studdents in need.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to leave questions or comments on the events page or post during the live discussion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Newsfeed Now for April 28, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 28, 2020"

Thursday is 'Adopt a Shelter Pet Day' in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday is 'Adopt a Shelter Pet Day' in El Paso"

Shooting at Paso Del Norte Bridge leaves one dead, one injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting at Paso Del Norte Bridge leaves one dead, one injured"

No beer left in Tijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "No beer left in Tijuana"

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND TX BEACHES REOPEN 04.27.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "SOUTH PADRE ISLAND TX BEACHES REOPEN 04.27.20"

Member of Mayor Dee Margo's Economy Recovery Task Force shares opinion on plan to reopen Texas, El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Member of Mayor Dee Margo's Economy Recovery Task Force shares opinion on plan to reopen Texas, El Paso"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz