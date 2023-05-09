EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PDN) shared in a press release on Tuesday, May 9, on ways to help nonprofit organizations who are currently providing necessities and support services to migrants in El Paso.

The foundation says they have established the Migrant and Refugee Support Fund to help nonprofit organizations financially who are providing “food, shelter, healthcare, and support services to thousands of migrants and refugees…”

For more information on the Migrant and Refugee Support Fund, click here: Migrant and Refugee Support Fund | Paso Del Norte Community Foundation (pdnfoundation.org).

The foundation adds that Sacred Heart Catholic Church has created a list of items they are collecting in order to support the migrants who are currently staying in the area.

For more information on the list, where to donate, and on Sacred Heart Church, click here: CASA DEL SAGRADO CORAZON — Sacred Heart Church (sacredheartelpaso.org).

The foundation also says local shelters and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger are in need of volunteers due to the migrant surge in El Paso and the end of the Title 42 health policy.

For more information on shelters that need volunteers and volunteer opportunities, click here: Street Feeding 2023 (+18) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger | GivePulse.