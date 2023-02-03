EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF) is encouraging local students to apply for its diverse 2023 scholarship opportunities.

There are several scholarships available, with awards ranging from $500 to $10,000. Some of the scholarships are specific to a student’s career path for both graduating high school seniors and undergraduate university students. Those interested are encouraged to take a look at the criteria and apply through the PdNCF website.

Here’s a list of some of the scholarships available:

Annabelle and Travis Johnson Scholarship Fund for Ysleta High School graduating seniors who have demonstrated high achievement in athletics and academics.

The Ann and Matt Fennell Scholarship Fund is for students pursing an education in nursing and who have demonstrated high achievement in academics.

Ben Narbuth Kiwanis Club of Horizon City Endowed Scholarship

The scholarship was established by the Kiwanis Club of Horizon City in honor of dedicated Kiwanis Club member and leader Ben Narbuth.

Carl L. & Sandra Wright Scholarship for Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math for graduating high school senior or undergraduate girls majoring in STEM fields.

for graduating high school senior or undergraduate girls majoring in STEM fields. The Jim Omohundro Courageous Leadership Award & Scholarship for graduating Eastwood High School seniors who have demonstrated high achievement in athletics and academics.

for graduating Eastwood High School seniors who have demonstrated high achievement in athletics and academics. Lorenzo Almanza Dreamer’s Scholarship

This scholarship is available for first time-in-college students who are eligible for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

This scholarship is available for first time-in-college students who are eligible for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Nick Franco Scholarship for the Arts

The Nick Franco Memorial Scholarship for the Arts is for graduating seniors of Hanks High School who have demonstrated achievement in art and academics.

Tito’s Way Scholarship

Tito’s Way Scholarship provides opportunities to young, up-and-coming high school-aged leaders in the El Paso area.

You can find a complete list for these scholarships through www.pdnfoundation.org.