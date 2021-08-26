Paso del Norte Community Foundation, partners to host free pop-up helping residents with rental assistance in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Another opportunity has risen for El Pasoans who continue to seek assistance paying rent due to the financial hit from COVID-19.
Paso del Norte Community Foundation, Border Network for Human Rights and the United Way of El Paso County will host free pop-up help session this Saturday, August 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Canutillo (7065 2nd Avenue).
PDNCF reminds the public if they can’t make it out to Saturday’s pop-up event, there are other ways to get help with the application process.
§ To get help from an El Paso United CRC Navigator, call (915) 400-7401.
§ If you have already filed an application, you can check its status by visiting EPRentHelp.org and clicking “Check My Status.”
§ You can also call (855) 8EP-RENT if you have questions about the status of an existing application.
§ El Paso United CRC Navigators are available to provide in-person assistance:
- Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 4:30pm at the Chayo Apodaca Community Center, 341 N. Moon Road, in Socorro.
- Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 4 p.m. at the Bowling Family YMCA, 5509 Will Ruth.
- Wednesday and Friday 9am to 4pm Loya Family YMCA, 2044 Trawood.
Organizers said millions of dollars in rental assistance is still available for families impacted by COVID-19, no matter where residents live in El Paso County. Applications for assistance from tenants/landlords within the city of El Paso outpace those from outlying county communities.
In order to be eligible, tenants must earn at or below 80% of Area Median Income and be at risk of eviction because of a direct economic impact of COVID-19. Tenants can receive assistance to pay up to 12 months of past due rent and up to 3 months of future rent.
For more information, visit EPRentHelp.org.
