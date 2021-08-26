Paso del Norte Community Foundation, partners to host free pop-up helping residents with rental assistance in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Another opportunity has risen for El Pasoans who continue to seek assistance paying rent due to the financial hit from COVID-19.



Paso del Norte Community Foundation, Border Network for Human Rights and the United Way of El Paso County will host free pop-up help session this Saturday, August 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Canutillo (7065 2nd Avenue).

PDNCF reminds the public if they can’t make it out to Saturday’s pop-up event, there are other ways to get help with the application process.

§ To get help from an El Paso United CRC Navigator, call (915) 400-7401.

§ If you have already filed an application, you can check its status by visiting EPRentHelp.org and clicking “Check My Status.”

§ You can also call (855) 8EP-RENT if you have questions about the status of an existing application.

§ El Paso United CRC Navigators are available to provide in-person assistance:

Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 4:30pm at the Chayo Apodaca Community Center, 341 N. Moon Road, in Socorro.

Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 4 p.m. at the Bowling Family YMCA, 5509 Will Ruth.

Wednesday and Friday 9am to 4pm Loya Family YMCA, 2044 Trawood.

Organizers said millions of dollars in rental assistance is still available for families impacted by COVID-19, no matter where residents live in El Paso County. Applications for assistance from tenants/landlords within the city of El Paso outpace those from outlying county communities.



In order to be eligible, tenants must earn at or below 80% of Area Median Income and be at risk of eviction because of a direct economic impact of COVID-19. Tenants can receive assistance to pay up to 12 months of past due rent and up to 3 months of future rent.

For more information, visit EPRentHelp.org.



