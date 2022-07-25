HOUSTON (CW39) — A person in Pasadena had a lucky itch to play a Texas Lottery game, and that itch led to a scratch that helped that person to become an instant millionaire!
According to the Texas Lottery, that Pasadena resident, who elected to remain anonymous, won $1 million with a scratch ticket game called Million Dollar Loteria.
While the winner lives in Pasadena, the ticket was purchased at a convenience store in La Porte, located at 10901 West Fairmont Parkway.
This was the 10th of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.
