DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face.

Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated Aguilera began arguing with her sister-in-law, whom she knew was pregnant.

The two were arguing at a party when Aguilera punched her on the left side of her face, the affidavit stated.

At about 12:26 p.m. Oct. 29, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the Donna residence. Upon arrival, the deputy stated the sister-in-law had sustained injuries to her face.

When deputies attempted to detain Aguilera, she began “swinging her arms away from the deputies.”

Despite being given clear instructions to stop resisting arrest, Aguilera continued to struggle, eventually striking one of the deputies on the side of the head, the affidavit stated.

The document states that deputies detained the woman and she was taken into custody on charges of assault of a pregnant person, based on the marks on her sister-in-law’s face.

Aguilera was also charged with assault on a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport.

Her bond is set at $22,500, records show.