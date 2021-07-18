Parts of El Paso under flood advisory until 5:30 this evening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Office of Emergency Management, parts of El Paso are under a flood advisory until 5:30 p.m.
Areas affected include:
- East
- Central
- Far East
- Mission Valley
- San Elizario
- Socorro
- Sparks
- Montana Vista
- Fort Bliss NE
- Homestead Meadows
We’ve had reports into our newsroom of cars stalling in East El Paso near McRae and Wedgewood.
