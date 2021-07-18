Parts of El Paso under flood advisory until 5:30 this evening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Office of Emergency Management, parts of El Paso are under a flood advisory until 5:30 p.m.

Areas affected include:

East

Central

Far East

Mission Valley

San Elizario

Socorro

Sparks

Montana Vista

Fort Bliss NE

Homestead Meadows

We’ve had reports into our newsroom of cars stalling in East El Paso near McRae and Wedgewood.

