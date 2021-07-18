Parts of El Paso under flood advisory until 5:30 this evening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Office of Emergency Management, parts of El Paso are under a flood advisory until 5:30 p.m.

Areas affected include:

  • East
  • Central
  • Far East
  • Mission Valley
  • San Elizario
  • Socorro
  • Sparks
  • Montana Vista
  • Fort Bliss NE
  • Homestead Meadows

We’ve had reports into our newsroom of cars stalling in East El Paso near McRae and Wedgewood.

