EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Rise Women’s Summit will be happening Thursday, March 30.

The event, being put on by the nonprofit In Her Element Foundation, is seeking sponsorships and participants for the half-day women’s empowerment conference.

The conference is set to begin from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at El Paso Community College, 9050 Viscount, Building A.

Networking and registrations begin at 8:30 a.m.

The Rise Women’s Summit conference is set on creating a global network of women elevating one another. The conference will host a keynote speaker, Valeria Aloe, author, speaker, entrepreneur and founder of the Rising Together Movement.

The event will also feature two panel sessions with female leaders. They will share their insights on how to “access spaces of influence, visibility, and wealth creation,” according to a news release announcing the event.

The conference will also introduce a Chat with a Chief Fundraiser. The event will offer the opportunity for participants to gain a one-on-one lunch hour experience with a local or national female leader. Sponsors or volunteers will have the opportunity to help girls or women gain knowledge and perspective about women leadership.

For more information: (915) 304-4003.