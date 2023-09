EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash along U.S. 54 Sunday afternoon, Sept. 24, according to fire dispatch.

The two-vehicle crash happened at U.S. 54 North at Ellerthorpe just after 3 p.m., fire dispatch said.

One person was transported Code 1.

The highway is closed at the site of the crash, according to TxDOT. Clearing time is until further notice.