EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A portion of New Mexico Highway 28 will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

NMDOT District One will be assisting Elephant Butte Irrigation District with a pipe replacement along the highway.

Detour route on NM 28 for Tuesday, Aug. 15. Courtesy of NMDOT

The road, which serves as a backroad connector between El Paso and Las Cruces, will be closed from 7 a.m. to about 5 p.m. from milepost 11.0 (NM 226/Berino Road) to 7.9 (NM 186/W. Ohara Road).

The irrigation district will be installing culvert pipe at milepost 10.3 just north of Chamberino, New Mexico.

A detour will be in place on NM 226 “Berino Rd.” to NM 478 and NM 186 “Ohara Rd.”

Roadway is closed for the safety of the traveling public and the construction workers, accordign to NMDOT. Use caution in the area.