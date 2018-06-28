Parkland student activists to bring 'Road to Change' tour to El Paso

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: CNN

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Four months after 17 students were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, student activists will make a stop in El Paso to speak out against gun violence.

David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Emma Gonzalez, and Alex Wind will bring their "Road to Change" tour to El Paso on July 10.

According to its website, the event will aim to encourage young people to be "educated, registered, and motivated to vote" this November to "stand up to the NRA".

Hosted by March For Our Lives, the tour will make about 30 stops all around the country.

To RSVP for the El Paso event, click HERE.