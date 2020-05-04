Park University to provide college credit to those civically engaged

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Park University has announced that they provide up to nine college credit hours to students who have demonstrated they have been civically engaged citizens.

According to a release, the University’s Civic Engagement Portfolio program (CE 200) will allow students the opportunity to earn three credit hours for every 120 hours of community service, up to a maximum of nine credit hours for 360 hours of community service and increased leadership responsibilities, beginning in the Fall 2020 semester.

With the addition of two core courses, Introduction to Leadership (CA 233) and Leadership for Civic Engagement (CA 493), and three to nine credit hours of electives, a student could earn a minor in citizenship and service from Park in just 18 credit hours, a release said.

“The new program is inventive, in that it assigns quantifiable value to the invaluable experience of working in service to others,” said Michelle Myers, Ed.D., Park University provost. “Students who are involved in community or service organizations, or perhaps have served on mission trips with their church, are among the candidates who would be ideal for this program.”

In order to be considered community service, the civic engagement must involve activities that directly promote the common good, welfare and/or safety of the local, national and/or global community, a release said.

According to Park University, students can only use community service experiences from their junior year of high school and beyond, but those experiences must be within five years prior to attending Park University.

The goal of the program is that students learn to relate practical experience to interdisciplinary and integrative thinking, and demonstrate the value of service in a global society.

For more information about the Civic Engagement Portfolio and/or the Citizenship and Service minor, visit park.edu/academics/explore-majors-programs/citizenship-and-service-minor or contact Park University’s Office of Admissions, onlineadmissions@park.edu / (816) 746-2530.