Park University to host career fair for veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Park University and the Texas Veterans Commission will host a Veterans in Government Career Fair on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 11701 Montana Ave.

The event allows veterans to meet with federal, state and local government entities that are looking to hire veterans.

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and come dressed in business attire.

For more information, visit the Texas Veterans Commission website, or contact Kevin Bowes, veterans employer liaison, at kevin.bowes@tvc.texas.gov or (915) 887-2401.