Park University launches early college program for high school students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school students now have the opportunity to earn college credits by enrolling in Park University’s Early College Online program.

Park University has a campus in El Paso and Fort Bliss.

According to a release, high school students who will complete their sophomore, junior, or senior year this spring and have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to enroll.

This is an opportunity for high school students to earn college credit at a fraction of the University’s regular tuition rate and within a shorter timeframe than through dual-credit or Advanced Placement coursework.

Students will earn transferable college credit and learn how to effectively participate in college courses online.

According to Park University Officials, students will be allowed to take up to two online courses (six credit hours) taught by experienced Park University faculty.

The program provides small class sizes, faculty-student interaction and virtual academic support resources to aid student success.

The University is offering three courses for high school students as a part of the program:

Public Speaking (CA 103)

American National Government (PO 200)

Introduction to Sociology (SO 141)

The courses are offered at a cost of $90 per credit hour ($270 per course). This is a discount of more than 75 percent the regular tuition rate of $415 per credit hour, a release said.

For more information, visit park.edu/admissions/early-college-online or contact Park’s Office of Admissions at admissions@park.edu / (816) 746-2533.