Park University launches early college program for high school students

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school students now have the opportunity to earn college credits by enrolling in Park University’s Early College Online program.

Park University has a campus in El Paso and Fort Bliss.

According to a release, high school students who will complete their sophomore, junior, or senior year this spring and have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to enroll.

This is an opportunity for high school students to earn college credit at a fraction of the University’s regular tuition rate and within a shorter timeframe than through dual-credit or Advanced Placement coursework.

Students will earn transferable college credit and learn how to effectively participate in college courses online.

According to Park University Officials, students will be allowed to take up to two online courses (six credit hours) taught by experienced Park University faculty.

The program provides small class sizes, faculty-student interaction and virtual academic support resources to aid student success.

The University is offering three courses for high school students as a part of the program:

  • Public Speaking (CA 103)
  • American National Government (PO 200)
  • Introduction to Sociology (SO 141)

The courses are offered at a cost of $90 per credit hour ($270 per course). This is a discount of more than 75 percent the regular tuition rate of $415 per credit hour, a release said.

For more information, visit park.edu/admissions/early-college-online or contact Park’s Office of Admissions at admissions@park.edu / (816) 746-2533.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020"

New Mexico nears 100 deaths statewide, as Doña Ana County adds 6 new COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico nears 100 deaths statewide, as Doña Ana County adds 6 new COVID-19 cases"

Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies"

7 new deaths reported in Juarez overnight as COVID-19 death toll rises to 52

Thumbnail for the video titled "7 new deaths reported in Juarez overnight as COVID-19 death toll rises to 52"

Reopening Texas brings divide between moving too fast or not fast enough

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Texas brings divide between moving too fast or not fast enough"

Comptroller: Texas has cash flow flexibility amid downturn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comptroller: Texas has cash flow flexibility amid downturn"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link