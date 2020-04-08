Parents who are essential employees can apply to receive funds for childcare fee assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — From parents who are working the frontlines in the medical field, to those bagging groceries at stores. More funding is available to offer assistance to essential workers with kids.



While many kids may be confined at home, chances are some of their parents still have to go to work. However, there’s a way to get help with childcare services during the pandemic.

“As we reach the apex of this pandemic, there will be more employees that will need childcare services,” Dr. Sylvia Acosta, CEO of YWCA El Paso stated.



Essentials workers in Texas can now receive some financial relief from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) that aims to assist with childcare fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What this does is that it provides them the opportunity to leave their children with someone that is safe, so they’re able to work and know that their children are in a safe place while they’re at work,” Dr. Acosta said.



TWC is providing $40 million in the form of subsidies to essential working parents.

“People that currently are leaving their children in childcare would probably also quality to get those subsidies,” Dr. Acosta added.



Dr. Acosta also reminds parents in the Borderland that the doors at YWCA El Paso facilities for childcare are still open and practices sanitary guidelines.

“We are safe because we want them to be safe and because we honor all essential workers and what they’re doing to keep our economy going right now, so we’re going to do whatever we can to make sure that their children are safe so they can do the work that they need to do to continue moving this community forward,” Dr. Acosta shared.



With so much time being away from essential working parents, Dr. Sarah Martin who is a local child/adolescent psychiatrist, said kids are able to adapt to change more than adults. However, it’s still important to remind them how to stay safe.

​”They want to feel that their parents are going to be safe of course, but in a situation like this, you don’t want to absolutely promise that ‘oh none of us will ever get sick’. Just maybe focus more on what we’re doing to keep ourselves safe,” Dr. Martin explained.



If you are interested in applying for these subsidies, click here.