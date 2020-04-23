Parents, staff notified after more COVID-19 cases at El Paso juvenile detention facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 at the Juvenile Probation Department facility in the Lower Valley.

The patients are employees at the center, county leaders said Thursday.

“As I understand it, all three are at home recovering,” said County Commissioner Carlos Leon. “They’re doing well.”

The announcement comes after a juvenile inmate at the facility tested positive, according to county leaders. Leon said the juvenile is “also recovering and doing well at the center, itself.”

The facility is located at 6400 Delta Drive, near Ascarate Park.

The department released a statement reading, in part: