Parents, staff notified after more COVID-19 cases at El Paso juvenile detention facility

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 at the Juvenile Probation Department facility in the Lower Valley.

The patients are employees at the center, county leaders said Thursday.

“As I understand it, all three are at home recovering,” said County Commissioner Carlos Leon. “They’re doing well.”

The announcement comes after a juvenile inmate at the facility tested positive, according to county leaders. Leon said the juvenile is “also recovering and doing well at the center, itself.”

The facility is located at 6400 Delta Drive, near Ascarate Park.

The department released a statement reading, in part:

The JPD is working closely with the El Paso county health department in coordinating the continued screening of JPD staff and the youth in the facility… Parents and guardians of youth at the program have been notified as well as other employees. All youth are being continuously monitored and checked for flu-like symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Newsfeed Now for April 23, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 23, 2020"

Video shows Wendy's employee touching food without gloves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows Wendy's employee touching food without gloves"

Pageant Title Holders Find Ways to Serve Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pageant Title Holders Find Ways to Serve Community During COVID-19 Pandemic"

El Paso Food Bank Volunteer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Food Bank Volunteer Tests Positive for COVID-19"

NMSU tuition to increase by 3% as pandemic, funding uncertainty continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMSU tuition to increase by 3% as pandemic, funding uncertainty continues"

Local Korean War Veteran making masks for medical professionals with 'Angels of El Paso'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Korean War Veteran making masks for medical professionals with 'Angels of El Paso'"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link