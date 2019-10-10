Parents of El Paso Walmart shooting suspect release statement after court appearance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The parents of the suspected Walmart shooter released a statement following his arraignment hearing on Thursday.

Patrick Crusius, 21, was arrested following the Aug. 3 shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall, which left 22 dead and 25 injured. Police said he confessed to the shooting and said he was targeting Mexicans.

On Thursday, he pleaded “not guilty” to charges of capital murder. Hours later, a law firm representing the Crusius and Brown family released a statement on their behalf.

“Our family is aware of today’s arraignment in Patrick’s case and his plea of not guilty,” the statement said. “Again, we continue to pray for the victims and everyone involved, including all those now tasked with their roles in the process of our judicial system.”