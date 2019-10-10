Parents frightened after 7-year-old was killed while walking to school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police confirm 7-year-old Alexa Barrera was struck and killed by an SUV while walking to school in the Upper Valley Wednesday morning.

She was struck while crossing an intersection in a crosswalk with her 14-year-old sister when they were struck. Alexa died at the scene and her sister, a student at Lincoln Middle School was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“She was a beautiful student just like all little girls they’re sunshine. They brighten up your life and it’s sad,” said Rafael Guardado the Principal of Roberts Elementary school.

According to the El Paso Independent School District, this is an area that is full of children as they walk to school every morning. They say there were two cross guards present at the time of the accident but not at the intersection where the girls were hit.

The community left flowers at the intersection where the accident happened.

“We need to be careful in all of our school zones, there’s not a school that we’re not worried about. Whenever you mix vehicles with children there’s a concern,” said Juan E. Cabrera the Superintendent of EPISD.

However, some parents are now fearful to let their children walk to school in this area.

“I’m going to start walking him to school and start picking him up because I usually have my 15-year-old daughter pick him up, that’s not going to happen anymore,” said Rocio Muela a Parent.

According to Cabrera EPISD is working with the El Paso Police Department to keep their students safe.