EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened registrations for the 2023 Gus and Goldie Summer Swim League.

The registrations will be happening at several aquatic centers throughout the Borderland, according to a release sent out by the city.

The city says the summer swim league is open to children ages of 6 to 18. The cost for residents is $68 and for residents outside of city limits, it is $85. Youth scholarships are also available.

Registration will end as teams reach capacity. The first day of practice for the summer swim league will be on Monday, May 8.

A mandatory swim pre-test will be required on the day of the registration. Participants must be able to swim the length of the pool (25 yards) without stopping or assistance.

The following are the locations to register:

Armijo Aquatic Center located on 911 S. Ochoa.

Hawkins Aquatic Center located on 1500 Hawkins.

Marty Robbins Aquatic Center located on 11600 Vista Del Sol.

Memorial Aquatic Center located on 3251 Copper.

Veterans Aquatic Center located on 5301 Salem Dr.

Westside Natatorium located on 650 Wallenberg.

William W. Cowan Aquatic Center located on 8100 Independence.

Registration will be completed at the centers and individuals must bring a copy of the following:

Parent or guardian driver’s license with current address.

Child’s birth certificate.

Parent or participant acknowledgement form.

Parent or guardian must be present to register their child (no exceptions).

Receipt from current unexpired parent class.

Visit www.quickscores.com/elpaso for parent class time and locations.

For more information on the summer swim league, call (915) 212-2142 or email avilajr1@elpasotexas.gov.

For more information on the Parks and Recreation Department, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.