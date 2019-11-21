Parade Safety Tips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- With the upcoming holiday season, the Sun City will be enjoying of multiple parades throughout the City.

Although these activities are meant to be fun, the El Paso Fire Department is providing the following safety tips to help our community avoid any accidents :

• Plan ahead. Arriving early allows you to find a safe spot for your family to enjoy the parade before the crowd gets too busy. If possible, station yourselves in a spot that makes it easy to leave the parade without getting caught in heavy foot traffic.

• Avoid sitting directly in front of the door of any shops or restaurants. You might become a tripping hazard and/or get injured.

• Do not leave children unattended.

• Locate the spots where the Police Department is stationed and make sure children know they can go to the police if they become lost.

• Stay behind the barricades on the parade routes; they keep parade visitors and participants safe.

• Do not run across the street between floats unless directed by parade staff or law enforcement.

• Do not throw candy or any other objects to the floats.

• Do not spray water or other fluids to parade participants, floats or any other parade-goers.

• The use of fire pits/fireworks/flares or any kind of open burning is prohibited by City Ordinance.

• As per FAA Regulations, the use of drones is restricted during public events and over large crowds. Violators will be subject to prosecution by law enforcement.

• Avoid placing children on your shoulders. The crowds can swell forward suddenly and unexpectedly, making it easy to get knocked over.

• If you see something, say something. Report any suspicious behavior to the Police Department.

• Dial 911 for emergencies.