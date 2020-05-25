Parade for 95-year-old World War II veteran

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Macedonio Castro is one of the few surviving World War II veterans.

Castro’s family says staying home alone in isolation due to COVID-19 has taken a toll on him. Which is why his family wanted to make sure he was appreciated and celebrated during a holiday weekend with a parade.

The family says even Castro’s neighbors came outside and were crying tears of joy during the parade.

KTSM would like to thank Castro and all veterans in the borderland for their service and sacrifices.