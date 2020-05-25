Parade for 95-year-old World War II veteran

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Macedonio Castro is one of the few surviving World War II veterans.

Castro’s family says staying home alone in isolation due to COVID-19 has taken a toll on him. Which is why his family wanted to make sure he was appreciated and celebrated during a holiday weekend with a parade.

The family says even Castro’s neighbors came outside and were crying tears of joy during the parade.

KTSM would like to thank Castro and all veterans in the borderland for their service and sacrifices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/25"

El Pasoan celebrates 103 birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan celebrates 103 birthday"

Parade for 95-year-old World War II Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parade for 95-year-old World War II Veteran"

Newsfeed Now for Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Memorial Day"

El Pasoans hit the hiking trails Memorial Day Weekend, City urges hikers to be cautious

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoans hit the hiking trails Memorial Day Weekend, City urges hikers to be cautious"

Doña Ana County Sunday COVID update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doña Ana County Sunday COVID update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner