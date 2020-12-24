Pandemic causing appliance shortage in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are looking to replace your home appliances, you may have noticed there is a shortage.

Like many other items, home appliances are in high demand during the ongoing pandemic.

Among the stores struggling with the shortage is the local Daw’s Home Furnishings store, which said the pandemic has caused manufacturers to have a major shortage in all categories of appliances.

“Hardest to find have been freezers, refrigerators, washers and dryers, a little bit of stoves, but mostly freezers, washers, dryers and refrigerators,” said Bryan Daw with Daw’s.

Daw said the best thing to look for right now when buying appliances is practicality and only buying what you need.

