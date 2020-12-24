Pandemic causing appliance shortage in Borderland

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are looking to replace your home appliances, you may have noticed there is a shortage.

Like many other items, home appliances are in high demand during the ongoing pandemic.

Among the stores struggling with the shortage is the local Daw’s Home Furnishings store, which said the pandemic has caused manufacturers to have a major shortage in all categories of appliances.

“Hardest to find have been freezers, refrigerators, washers and dryers, a little bit of stoves, but mostly freezers, washers, dryers and refrigerators,” said Bryan Daw with Daw’s.

Daw said the best thing to look for right now when buying appliances is practicality and only buying what you need.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Shortage of appliances amid pandemic

Curfew goes into effect for El Paso County

Future of New Mexico horse racing industry in question as casinos remain closed

Charlie Clark Nissan car giveaway

Local businesses take advantage of rapid testing program

Local store selling festive bath bombs

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link