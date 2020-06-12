Panda Express to offer a discount for healthcare workers, first responders for the rest of the year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Panda Express has donated 1,920 K95 masks to the El Paso Children’s Hospital and University Medical Center, 18,000 single-use surgical masks.

“Panda’s generosity has never been more needed or more appreciated during these challenging times. It’s comforting to know that these doctors and nurses have the needed resources necessary to care for those who depend on children’s hospitals now and into the future,” said Teri Nestel, interim president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

According to a release, Panda Express’s priority has always been supporting the healthcare community.

“It is our privilege to be able to protect and provide comfort to the selfless hospital staff and patients at CMN Hospitals. We thank our guests and associates for their generosity and support that make these donations possible. We stand together to be stronger together,” said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group.

For the rest of the year, participating Panda Express locations are offering a 10 percent appreciation discount on in-store purchases for healthcare workers and first responders with their employment badge, a release said.