Panda Express putting money where the miracles are

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Panda Express is the second-largest partner for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) and will be presenting a large check to the Children’s Hospital next week.

According to a press release, the El Paso Children’s Hospital, one out of 171 CMN hospitals in the country, is the charity of choice for ten local Panda Express restaurants.

Panda Express representatives will present a $164,346 check to the El Paso’s Children’s Hospital Foundation on Thursday, March 12, a release said.

If you have ever been to Panda Express here in El Paso, then you know cashiers always ask every customer if they would like to make a donation to benefit our local Children’s Miracle Network.

When a donation is made, Panda Express rings a bell the same way cancer patients ring a bell in celebration of them winning the battle against cancer.

Next time you visit Panda Express make sure to remember to put your money where the miracles are.

