EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Are you enticed by history? Do you want to learn more about Mexican – American history? Well, you’re in luck because the public is invited to the annual Camp Furlong Day as part of the greater Fiesta de Amistad at Pancho Villa State Park, NM, happening this Saturday, March 11, at 9 a.m. lasting through 4 p.m.

Photo credit: The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department

According to the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, the event will feature special guest speakers, provide historical presentations, and historical tours to educate the public of the Pancho Villa raid at Columbus, NM in 1916.

The events are as follow:

9:00 a.m. – guided historical tour of the village of Columbus.

1:00 p.m. – Professor Glenn Minuth presentation: “One Raid and Two Battles of the Mexican Expedition.”

2:00 p.m. – Dr. Robert Bouilly, retired historian at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX, will give a talk entitled “24th Infantry: Buffalo Soldiers at Columbus 1916-1922.”

3:00 p.m. – Ric Lambart, President of the 1st Aero Squadron Foundation, will give a presentation and slideshow about the use of airplanes in General Pershing’s Punitive Expedition into Mexico and the “re-birth” of American civil aviation in 1917.

For more information visit www.emnrd.nm.gov/spd/ or call (575) 531-2711.

