EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A well-known paletero from Paleteria Don Beto is increasing sales during the hot temperatures this summer.

Paleteria Don Beto, located on 400 S Kansas St., has been open for 2 1/2 years — holding a total of 13 paleteros selling thousands of different fruit flavor popsicles from East to West El Paso.

“During these times, June, July, August and September is the time we sell a lot more,” said Raul Umberto Perez, the owner of Paleteria Don Beto,

Sales increased after a popular vendor agreed to promote Jarritos collaborating with Nike.

“What I can say is that the popsicles are selling really well right now. We are working really hard right now and thriving in our jobs,” said Don Beto paletero Alberto Barraza.

Barraza says every time he walks out to sell popsicles in Downtown, people buy from him after he gets recognized. He adds that after his shift is over, his cart is empty.

Although the paleteria stays open all year, Perez says he only closes on Christmas and New Year. He shared the reason he started his business as a promise to his father.

“Since I was young, I started working selling popsicles with my dad for more than 40 years, in Chihuahua and that is where I learned how to make popsicles. Then after that, before my father died, he told me he wanted me to sell. I promised him I would sell popsicles and I’m here selling popsicles,” Perez said.

Giving El Pasoans an opportunity to work and make money with 150 to 200 popsicles in all 18 popsicle carts.

Strawberry

Mango with chili

Coconut

Pineapple

Canaloupe

Cucumber with chili

Watermelon

Peanut flavor

Lime

Cookies and Cream

Chocolate

Pistachio

Strawberry with vanilla flavor

Strawberry with coconut flavor

If you haven’t seen a paletero in your area, here is a list of locations.

Lee Trevino

Rojas

Zaragoza

Mesa

Montana

Alameda

Perez says they even sell in other areas such as Socorro, Fabens, Anthony and Las Cruces. Therefore, if you haven’t tried Paleteria Don Beto, check out their Facebook page when you click here.

