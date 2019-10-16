Pair of serious accidents sends two to hospital, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least two people are recovering following a pair of serious crashes Tuesday night.

Both incidents happened at about 8:30 p.m. The first was reported at the intersection of North Loop and Lafayette, near the Neighborhood Walmart in the Lower Valley.

Just moments later in the northeast, the police department’s Special Traffic Investigators responded to a second crash, this one a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened on the 9800 block of Dyer Street, near the EPPD Northeast Regional Command Center.

Investigators have not described the vehicle involved. KTSM will update both crashes once more information is released.