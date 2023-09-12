EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The I-10 overpass at the Vinton exit is temporarily closed after a semitruck rolled over in the area on Tuesday morning, Sept. 12, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the overpass will be temporarily closed until tow trucks arrive to handle the situation. The closure is expected to last around six to eight hours.

No injuries have been reported and no traffic is backed up at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office asks motorists to make necessary arrangements in advance and

consider utilizing Mile Marker Exit 0 in Anthony or Transmountain Road as an alternative route.