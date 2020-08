LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM)– The Las Cruces Police Department responded to an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital.

According to police, it happened on the 900 block of Branson Avenue.

Investigators found one man with a gun shot wound, and was transported to the hospital.

The case remains under investigation. As of now, there is no further indications on arrests being made or on the condition of the victim.