Overnight 375 road closures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, Loop 375 South will be closed from North Loop to Zaragoza.

Drivers can re-enter the highway at Zaragoza, and the Loop will reopen by five tomorrow morning.

Other closures:

Upgrades to the spaghetti bowl begin tomorrow, Wednesday, May 27. A permanent closure is scheduled to start at 6 a.m.

Stevens Street between the Franklin Canal and I-110 will close permanently.

According to TxDot, all traffic leaving the bridge of the Americas will be temporarily required to turn right on Paisano.