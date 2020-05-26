1  of  2
Breaking News
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso 16 new coronavirus cases in Dona Ana County, two at Otero County Prison

Overnight 375 road closures

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, Loop 375 South will be closed from North Loop to Zaragoza.

Drivers can re-enter the highway at Zaragoza, and the Loop will reopen by five tomorrow morning.

Other closures:

Upgrades to the spaghetti bowl begin tomorrow, Wednesday, May 27. A permanent closure is scheduled to start at 6 a.m.

Stevens Street between the Franklin Canal and I-110 will close permanently.

According to TxDot, all traffic leaving the bridge of the Americas will be temporarily required to turn right on Paisano.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Tips to deal with coronavirus fear and anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to deal with coronavirus fear and anxiety"

Carlos Gonzalez on Immigration Teleconference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carlos Gonzalez on Immigration Teleconference"

Hatch resident: Village forgotten during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hatch resident: Village forgotten during pandemic"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/25"

El Pasoan celebrates 103 birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan celebrates 103 birthday"

Parade for 95-year-old World War II Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parade for 95-year-old World War II Veteran"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link