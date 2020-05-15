Over one thousand EPCC students cross the finish line despite COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College is proud of the Class of 2020 for getting to the finish line despite the difficulties the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.

A total of 1.930 students have earned their associate degree and certificates from EPCC this Spring.

“You have worked hard, dedicated yourself to your studies and now have reached degree completion. EPCC is very proud of you,” EPCC President, Dr. William Serrata said in a recent message to graduates.  “This large graduating class represents the resilience of our student body and sacrifices students make to complete their degrees.”

According to a release, EPCC is committed to increasing the educational attainment in our region.

College officials say that graduation marks a very important milestone for students, and earning a college degree is an important accomplishment.

Achieving this goal is even more significant in light of challenges students have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic which postponed the spring graduation ceremony. A complete list of graduates can be viewed on the EPCC website: ttps://www.epcc.edu/Media/NewsImages/Spring2020GraduationBooklet.pdf

For the 15th year in a row, EPCC ranks #1 nationally in the granting of associate degrees to Hispanic students and is committed to increasing the number of graduates in our region, a release said.

