EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A study done at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) showed that 61% of students face food insecurity.

The study has been going on every year since 2019.

The results from 2022 show that over 50% of students face the challenge, which can even affect their academics.

“…which means that if I can’t pay for tuition or I don’t have enough financial support or financial aid, I may be delaying or putting off classes. Therefore, delaying graduation or not completing your undergraduate or graduate studies.” Eva Moya, associate professor at UTEP and who conducted the study said.

A total of 14 UTEP students have created a student council group and after finding the results of the study, they were tasked with finding recommendations for making a change.

“They would like to see a more robust pantry where you could have perishables and non-perishables, where the nutrients would be nutrients that are attractive to students with a different cultural and ethnic background. They would like to possibly change the name of the food pantry,” Moya said.

Moya told KTSM students are even trying to partner with local vendors so that students can get discounts on groceries.

The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank said the study’s results were shocking as these are individuals who are trying for a better future.

“Most people do not realize that it’s a hidden problem and it’s largely hidden because people are smart and they engage in a number of coping strategies that really mask the issue of hunger in our community,” Susan Goodell, CEO of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank said.

Goodell also said they are trying to work with the university to get on campus to help.

“…on campus so that we can provide food not only for the students but for people working at UTEP, and we would like very much to be there on the campus on a weekly basis,” Goodell said.