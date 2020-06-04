More than 40 inmates at Otero County state prison test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 40 state inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Otero County Prison, according to the New Mexico governor’s office.

Over a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Doña Ana County, bringing the county total to 509.

With 218 new cases reported across the state, New Mexico now has 8,353 cases, plus eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The latest numbers in the Borderland are:

Dona Ana County: 509

Otero County: 23

Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 92

Federal inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 92

State inmates at Otero County Prison: 206

According to a release, 170 indivuals are hospitalized, and 3,115 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).