Over 350 new cases reported in El Paso along with 5 new deaths

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The City of El Paso reports 361 new cases along with 5 additional deaths, Friday.

The total number of cases is 8,746. According to the El Paso Department of Health, the 5 patients who died had preexisting conditions. They include:

  • 1  male in his 40s
  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 1 male in his 70s
  • 2 females in their 80s

The total number of deaths in El Paso is now 150.

El Paso currently has 3,255 active cases, which is 170 more cases than what we had yesterday. The number of people hospitalized increased by 3, with 261 patients in the hospital.

Of those, 84 are in the ICU, and 32 are on ventilators.

As we near the weekend and continue to see rapid increases in cases, the community is reminded to continue practicing social distancing, washing their hands, and wearing face coverings when possible.

