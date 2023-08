EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Over 2,000 residents were left without power Wednesday morning near Central and West El Paso, according to El Paso Electric’s outage map.

According to El Paso Electric’s website, the most significant outages were reported at around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Aug. 23.

To report an outage, call (915) 877-3400 in Texas and (575) 523-7591 in New Mexico.