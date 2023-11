UPDATE: Power has been restored, according to the El Paso Electric outage map.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Over 2,000 residents in Horizon City are currently without power, according to El Paso’s Electric outage map.

The map is currently displaying 2,099 residents without power and the outage was reported at 8:20 a.m. Friday morning.

The estimated time of restoration is 10:30 a.m.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.