EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 8th annual El Paso Giving Day is around the corner with over 200 nonprofit organizations participating on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation says “Giving Day” is all about coming together as a community and representing El Paso.

The community is encouraged to “Act. Give. Change.” This year, the event is presented by Mattress Firm.

“El Paso Giving Day showcases El Paso’s commitment to our local nonprofits,” said Andrea Macias, Paso del Norte Community Foundation Development Coordinator. “El Paso Giving Day is an important and critical fundraising event for nonprofits in our community. El Pasoans have already donated thousands of dollars to local nonprofits through Early Giving. El Paso Giving Day is set to help more than 200 nonprofits expand their reach and critical services to our community.”

This year, 232 nonprofits are registered to participate in El Paso’s “largest day of charitable giving,” according to Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.

Nonprofits range in size from small (budget up to $250,000), medium (budget between $250,000 to $500,000), and large (budget of $500,00 and higher).

Community members can donate at least $10 to their favorite nonprofit organization as part of El Paso Giving Day at elpasogivingday.org.

The community can also tune into the El Paso Giving Day livestream by visiting the website at elpasogivingday.org or by visiting the El Paso Giving Day Facebook page.