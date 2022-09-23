EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Over 20 wines will be available for tasting and purchase at the Annual La Vina Cosecha Harvest Festival.

On Sep. 24 and Sep. 25, live music, local art & craft vendors and southwestern food will all be present at the La Vina Wine Festival. Adult admission is $20 and includes a souvenir glass and a choice of five wines or a glass of wine. There is a $10 admission for 12-20 years of age and those under the age of 12 will be admitted free.

