Over 1,500 new cases reported in the Borderland, plus 7 additional deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 1,550 new COVDI-19 cases and 7 virus related deaths Monday morning.

The death toll in El Paso County now at 769, while the total number of positive cases in the borderland reaches 74,973.

As of today, 33,935 cases are active according to health officials, and 39,839 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

According to the data on epstrong.org, 1,111 patient are in the hospital and 300 are in the ICU.

