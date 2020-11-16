Over 1,500 new cases reported in the Borderland, plus 7 additional deaths

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 1,550 new COVDI-19 cases and 7 virus related deaths Monday morning.

The death toll in El Paso County now at 769, while the total number of positive cases in the borderland reaches 74,973.

As of today, 33,935 cases are active according to health officials, and 39,839 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

According to the data on epstrong.org, 1,111 patient are in the hospital and 300 are in the ICU.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data in El Paso County, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

2020 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl plans in limbo

Neighborhood shaken after Central El Paso shooting

State of Texas: COVID Surge Strains Health Care Workers

State of Texas: Digital Divide

State of Texas: Revisiting Education Reform

State of Texas: Pot for Profit

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link