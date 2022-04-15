EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents, along with Homeland Security Investigations rescued more than 100 migrants within the El Paso area, Thursday.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Deming Station disrupted a human smuggling scheme when they encountered 22 migrants that were crammed inside a Chevrolet Suburban SUV. The driver, an undocumented non-citizen from Mexico was arrested and charged with human smuggling.

Additionally, the Ysleta Station Anti-Smuggling Unit was contacted by HSI regarding a possible vehicle used for human smuggling in East El Paso. Subsequent surveillance of the area resulted in the interception of a rented box-truck with a total of 70 migrants trapped in the cargo area. Four unaccompanied children were encountered in this event and were transferred to the Central Processing Center.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to use their ruthless tactics, as they smuggle or attempt to further the entry of migrants into the United States.” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Our agents remain steadfast in their border – 2 – security mission and never hesitate to saving human lives from dangerous smuggling situations. So very proud of my Border Patrol Agents and our law enforcement partners.”

In a separate event, HSI informed Ysleta Station ASU of a residence suspected of housing migrants in East El Paso. The information received led to the discovery and rescue of 10 migrants inside the residence. One of the individuals has been confirmed to be a member of known gang.













All migrants encountered in these events were medically screened and processed accordingly. Subjects amenable to Title 42 were expelled to Mexico.

Since fiscal year 2022 began, a total of 525 foiled smuggling schemes and 99 stash houses have been disrupted by Border Patrol Agents of the El Paso Sector.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.

