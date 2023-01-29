EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a tough week and a half for one West El Paso business.

Friday night, a fire broke out at the Valley Super Market store at Redd and Resler.

No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Initial reports say it was an oven fire, but fire marshals are investigating the cause.

On Jan. 19, a car crashed into the same business at about 11 a.m. The driver was injured but was expected to be okay. Employees said there were no customers in the store at the time of the crash.