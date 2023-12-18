SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Down in Louisiana, where Santa has alligators instead of reindeer and rides on a pirogue instead of a sleigh, Cajun Christmases are a popular alternative to traditional American holiday fare.

If you’re tired of eating chicken and dressing, pumpkin pie, pumpkin pie, and pumpkin pie this holiday season, one of these Christmas gumbo recipes might inspire your family’s first (or fortieth) Cajun Christmases.

KTAL NBC 6 has searched the internet for some of our favorite easy-to-follow gumbo recipes. Which of these recipes will you make the next time you crave gumbo?

Our favorite YouTube gumbo recipes

This recipe for “perfect gumbo” comes from the Tasty channel on YouTube, where millions of subscribers have already learned how to become home chefs.

Cooking with Carolyn shows you how to make a small-batch chicken, sausage & seafood gumbo, and potato salad for Christmas!

Or if you’d rather learn how to cook gumbo from the Wizard of Roux, a world-champion gumbo chef.

Did you love K-Paul’s restaurant in New Orleans? Gumbo was the most popular dish on their menu before they closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prudhomme gumbo recipe was supposedly very close to how his family made gumbo when he was a kid when the kids would take to the swamps to get seasonings.

@OneStopChop has a quick, easy, ADHD-friendly video on how to make gumbo that will make your mouth water.

ThatGirlCanCook! insists that she has the absolute best seafood gumbo. Her recipe is supposed to be easy and fool-proof, and she uses a brilliant method to make a roux.

But is she telling the truth about making the best gumbo? You be the judge.

The following gumbo recipe, this time from PLATED, starts with boiling two chickens and chopped onion and garlic. It looks pretty amazing, too!

Justin Wilson, a chef who broke the mold for cooking shows. We guarantee you’ll get a kick out of his jokes from the kitchen, too. Countless Louisianians swear Justin Wilson’s recipe is the best, so feel free to delight your senses with Wilson’s olive green-colored refrigerator and mustard-yellow pots and pans.