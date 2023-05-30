EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Otero County Prison staff participated in the Adopt-a-Highway cleanup Friday, May 26.
The facility says they adopted mile markers five through six of Highway U.S. 54 both north and southbound for over 13 years and collected a total of eight trash bags on Friday after a three-and-a-half-hour cleanup.
The facility says the trash bags were full of miscellaneous trash, old tires, and cardboard boxes.
“The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Adopt a Highway program is aimed to target roadside litter that can be costly for the state, be a hazard for drivers, and is visually unappealing. “
-Otero County Prison Facility