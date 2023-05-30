EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Otero County Prison staff participated in the Adopt-a-Highway cleanup Friday, May 26.

The facility says they adopted mile markers five through six of Highway U.S. 54 both north and southbound for over 13 years and collected a total of eight trash bags on Friday after a three-and-a-half-hour cleanup.

Eight trash bags full of miscellaneous trash, old tires, and cardboard boxes were some of the items picked up by staff, Friday. Deputy Warden Rachel Chapa (left) alongside Sgt. Perez participated in the cleanup. Otero I’s Chief of Security Robert Ochoa seen picking up Friday; Ochoa is the organizer of the cleanups every year Staff of the Otero prison posing on the adopt-a-highway sign showing the prison is the adopting facility. Photo courtesy of Arlette Villa, MTC Community Relations Manager.

“The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Adopt a Highway program is aimed to target roadside litter that can be costly for the state, be a hazard for drivers, and is visually unappealing. “

-Otero County Prison Facility