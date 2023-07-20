EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Otero County Prison Facility staff recently donated crochet blankets to the Holloman Family Services program in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

The program provides different services for new parents who are stationed at the base through the Holloman Military & Family Readiness Center, according to a press release sent by Management and Training Corporation (MTC).

The blankets made by residents of the facility, which are given to new parents on base, will be part of layettes.

Other items that are included in the layettes are an outfit, a washcloth, a bath towel, hats, socks, a burp cloth and a toy.

The community readiness consultant for the Holloman Military & Family Readiness Center, Maura Khun, traveled to Chaparral to pick up over 50 blankets earlier this month.

“Family Services is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Otero County Prison Facility and look forward to a continued partnership,” Khun said.

The blankets donated are made by the men and women housed at the Otero County Prison Facility under the education department, through the voluntary work program.

Every year, the facility donates to different organizations like children’s shelters, schools and the El Paso Children’s Hospital among others.